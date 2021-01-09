Good morning! We've got a couple more cloudy days in store, but sunshine is right around the corner. Here's what you need to know about this weekend and the upcoming workweek:
Saturday & Sunday
Mostly cloudy skies will persist across the area for much of this weekend. We've been in this odd sort of pattern since Thursday, and it'll last until Sunday.
For Saturday, expect highs to only reach the low to middle 30s across mid-MO. It's not out of the question that we could see a few breaks in the overcast, but I do expect most of the day to be cloudy. Conditions will remain dry, and winds will be light.
For Sunday, it'll be a similar story. Highs across mid-MO should reach the lower to middle 30s beneath a mostly cloudy sky. But by late afternoon, I think we will see signs of clearing. Cloud cover should start to break up towards the evening hours Sunday, perhaps treating some of us to a sunset.
Something very interesting to note is this: Sunday and Sunday night, a storm system will be passing well to our south. This system looks to deliver several inches of snow to Texas and portions of the deep south. They certainly don't see that every day (or even every winter)! We will remain well to the north of this system, so there will be no impacts here in Missouri.
Sunday night, lows will fall into the lower 20s, courtesy of fewer clouds to hold in the warmth.
The Week Ahead
We should start off our week with mostly sunny skies on Monday. Although temperatures will still be seasonally chilly - the upper 30s - the sunshine will be a welcome morale booster.
Our weather will really start to improve come Tuesday, with highs in the middle 40s and plentiful sunshine. The warming trend will continue on into Wednesday, where highs may officially reach 50 for the first time so far in 2021.
More pattern changes look to be coming down the pike late in the week, with a cold front passing through sometime Thursday evening or night. That will send our temperatures back down to near seasonal averages, though it currently looks like our chances of precipitation with this front will be low.
Have a wonderful weekend!