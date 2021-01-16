Happy Saturday! After a snowy end to the work week, today provides a great day to go sledding or build a snowman! Most areas saw over 2" with lesser totals in the southeastern portions of Mid-MO. Still pay attention to slick spots on the roads and give yourself time to clear any re-frozen slush on your car. Today's temperatures and cloud conditions won't allow for much melting to occur.
Good morning! Following my after-work nap, there is only one thing on my agenda today: sledding!Still use caution on the roads as some slick spots do exist. A few flurries are possible through the weekend, but they will likely not add to accumulations or worsen road conditions. pic.twitter.com/gPC7RvcULA— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) January 16, 2021
BREEZY WEEKEND
Along with clouds, stronger winds will stick around this weekend, as well. Winds could gust up to 25 MPH through Saturday and Sunday which could cause snow to blow around the surface. We won't start to see calm winds until Monday. However, winds are expected to pick back up on Wednesday before another slight change in our weather pattern.
LINGERING CLOUDS & FLURRIES
The system that brought us snow yesterday is now well to our east, but its impacts still remain. There is a slight possibility for flurries today and tomorrow, but the best chances will stay east of HWY 63. It is important to note that any snow this weekend will likely not add to existing accumulations or road conditions. Clouds should start to move eastward late tomorrow, providing a few peeks of sunshine on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
While cool & cloudy, the next few days look calm. Any precipitation chances look slim and not well put together. As yesterday's system continues to move further away, we should see a slight warm-up into the work week.
A LOOK AHEAD
The warmest and sunniest day of the week will fall on Wednesday. As I mentioned above, Wednesday will also be one of the breeziest days of the upcoming week as temperatures will fall about 10 degrees by Friday. We're also watching for the cold front associated with this to bring precipitation chances, but the majority of that should be rain.