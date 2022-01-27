After a quick dusting of snow, temperatures warmed to near 40° on Thursday afternoon. While that round of snow has melted off, a few flurries are possible overnight as another cold front arrives for Friday.
A cold front will kick south overnight and a few flurries will be possible. I'm not expecting a repeat of this morning's dusting at this time.Friday will be chilly, but warmer air is in place for the weekend! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/SowMOf78It— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 27, 2022
FRIDAY FORECAST
Friday will feature increasing sunshine through the day and much cooler temperatures. We will start the day in the middle 10s with highs warming to the upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits to kick off the day and it will feel like the 10s by the afternoon
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will have a cold start with temperatures in the 10s, but highs will be very mild in the middle 40s.
Sunday will be a touch cooler with highs in the lower to middle 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
The pattern for next week continues to look active! Temperatures will start warm for Monday, but will slowly cool for the week.
We will be watching for chances of precipitation beginning on Monday night. Precipitation is looking likely to be in the form of rain on Tuesday, but we will be watching how much moisture can stick around as cooler air arrives into Wednesday and through the rest of the week.
Nothing to be worried about at this point, but we’ll be watching it closely. Stay tuned!