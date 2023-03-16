As a cold front moved through central Missouri, it brought widespread rain and wind to much of the area. Most of Mid-Missouri received less than half of an inch of rain, with eastern portions receiving closer to a tenth of an inch.
On the back side of this system is cold temperatures, more wind, and even some light snow overnight. This will likely only leave a light dusting on cars and elevated or grassy surfaces, but with the rapid drop in temperatures and excess of moisture on the roads, I won’t be too surprised if there is some isolated black ice on bridges and overpasses tomorrow morning, so that is why the KOMU 8 Storm Mode Index is at a 1 for tonight. Be sure to travel carefully if you're going to be out before the sun rises.
FRIDAY
It will be significantly cooler Friday than we’ve experienced the last couple days, with early morning wind chills in the middle to upper teens. As Thursday’s system continues to push through, many of the clouds will follow behind it, which will allow us to receive a partly cloudy sky.
High temperatures will reach the lower 40’s, but with winds gusting up to 35 mph, our afternoon high windchill will be close to the mid-30’s. I expect the wind to die down a bit in the afternoon, but it will be back by early Saturday. If you are celebrating St. Patrick's day, expect cold temperatures all day, especially in the late evening.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will be a cold one for sure, with starting wind chills in the single digits, maybe even close to 0 for northern Mid-Missouri. We will stay quite cold throughout the day, with a high temperature of 33, but a high wind chill in the mid-teens.
Sunday morning looks to be a tad warmer, but winds will also be calm and the sun out, our 40 degree high will feel like close to 40. We will still continue to cool down to the low 20s Sunday night.
LOOKING AHEAD
After this cold snap, we are watching for a steady warming trend, with temperature likely getting into the mid-50’s by early next week. I’m also tracking a possibility for some moisture later in the week, but that's still a ways out. Either way, we are looking for spring to start feeling like spring not too far down the line.