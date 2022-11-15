Webstory Image.png

The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. 

SNOWFALL RECAP 

Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.

The official snowfall total for Columbia was 2.3" making for an early first accumulating snow of the year. The average first 1" snowfall occurs in December. 

Snow did over preform in a few places due to a fast transition to snowfall and heavy snow rates. Impacts, however, were limited just as expected.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Ground temperatures are still warmer than freezing so all of the snow will melt on contact with the pavement. However, this will change tonight.

Travel Details.png

As skies clear up tonight, temperatures will cool in the middle 20s and will freeze any standing water from snow run-off. This may mean there could be patchy slick spots on roads Wednesday morning. 

WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST 

Wednesday will be a cool and cloudy day with winds chills ranging from the 10s to 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving. Stay tuned! 

8 Day PM.png

