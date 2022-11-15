The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay.
SNOWFALL RECAP
Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
Preliminary snowfall totals from across central Missouri. This turned out to be a 1-3" snow, most receiving around 2"Notably higher #snow totals around 4" in Osage and Gasconade counties #mowx @komunews pic.twitter.com/sRebpkFFOp— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 15, 2022
The official snowfall total for Columbia was 2.3" making for an early first accumulating snow of the year. The average first 1" snowfall occurs in December.
Snow did over preform in a few places due to a fast transition to snowfall and heavy snow rates. Impacts, however, were limited just as expected.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Ground temperatures are still warmer than freezing so all of the snow will melt on contact with the pavement. However, this will change tonight.
As skies clear up tonight, temperatures will cool in the middle 20s and will freeze any standing water from snow run-off. This may mean there could be patchy slick spots on roads Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST
Wednesday will be a cool and cloudy day with winds chills ranging from the 10s to 20s.
Wednesday: Cloud cover will be increasing through Wednesday with breezy conditions. Gusts are expected to be up to 30 mph and wind chills are expected to range from the mid 10s to the lower 20s through the day. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/Gj2BcR9eMV— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 15, 2022
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving. Stay tuned!