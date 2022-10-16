Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

The early part of the week

Temperatures drop into the low 30s tonight as a freeze warning has been issued for most of the state. Cold temperatures continue with Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday's high temperatures peaking around 50. Wind gusts range from 15-25 mph over the next few days, making it feel even cooler. Widespread frost is expected both Tuesday and Wednesday morning as overnight lows reach the mid 20s.

MO Freeze and Frost.png

A warmup on its way

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

By Thursday, temperatures reach the middle 60s, with us inching closer to the low 70s by Friday. The weekend stays in the 70s and we'll be sunny all week. Mizzou's homecoming on Saturday will have minimal cloud cover and high temperatures in the lower 70s range.

8 Day PM.png

