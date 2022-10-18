After several weeks of fall-like temperatures mother nature has given us a peak of winter with our first hard freeze of the season and temperatures flirting with records.
Columbia tied a record low temperature this morning! We hit 25° tying the record from 1952.We're on record watch for Wednesday morning as well! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/p42QYgIcbC— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 18, 2022
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 20s across the region resulting in another hard freeze. The record low temperature for the day is 22° set in 1972 so we will be watching closely to see if we can break a record.
In addition to the frigid air, wind chills will be in the middle 10s.
Sunshine is expected to be abundant through the day with highs warming to the lower 50s in the afternoon. A few clouds will start to move in through the evening and overnight hours.
LOOKING AHEAD
A warming trend will begin on Thursday and you’ll notice a significant difference as highs reach the upper 60s. The warm up will continue as highs warm to near 80° by the end of the week into the weekend.
As we get large changes in temperature we will start to see windy conditions.
The pattern looks to get a little more active for next week as rain chances and even thunderstorm chances return to the forecast.