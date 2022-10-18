Webstory Image.png

After several weeks of fall-like temperatures mother nature has given us a peak of winter with our first hard freeze of the season and temperatures flirting with records.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Morning temperatures will start in the lower 20s across the region resulting in another hard freeze. The record low temperature for the day is 22° set in 1972 so we will be watching closely to see if we can break a record.

In addition to the frigid air, wind chills will be in the middle 10s.

GRAF ADI T Feels Like.png

Sunshine is expected to be abundant through the day with highs warming to the lower 50s in the afternoon. A few clouds will start to move in through the evening and overnight hours.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

LOOKING AHEAD

A warming trend will begin on Thursday and you’ll notice a significant difference as highs reach the upper 60s. The warm up will continue as highs warm to near 80° by the end of the week into the weekend.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

As we get large changes in temperature we will start to see windy conditions.

Wind Trend.png

The pattern looks to get a little more active for next week as rain chances and even thunderstorm chances return to the forecast.

8 Day PM.png

