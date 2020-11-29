If you're a big fan of winter-like temperatures, this week is for you. If you're not, soak in today's temperatures before a cold front moves through and puts temperatures below average for the end of November. Sunday will start out with some sun and calm conditions before winds shift out of the north and could gust up to 30 MPH by the evening. We'll still see a high of 50° this afternoon.
Slight rain chance to south today
A slight rain chance exists throughout the morning and early afternoon hours today, but this will stay mainly SOUTH of I-70. Interestingly enough, this rain system is not associated with the aforementioned cold front; these are remnants of a storm system impacting Dixie Alley today, and they have made it this far north. The cold front is actually associated with dry air behind it, and this will help provide blustery conditions tonight and tomorrow.
Big wind shift this afternoon
This morning, you'll notice that winds are calm and out of the south. If you're able to, go outside around lunchtime and watch those winds begin to pick up and shift out of the north. That's when the cold front is expected to pass over us, and we will be dealing with stronger, colder winds throughout the 24 hours after this occurs.
Unfortunately, this will create the COLDEST wind chills we have seen this season. Tomorrow's high temperature will reach the middle to upper 30s, but wind chills will make it feel like 17-27° throughout the day. This may also be a good time to get the humidifiers up and going as you may start to see your knuckles and lips become chapped and longer hair to become staticky. Expect a dry, cold and windy start to the work week.
Heads up tomorrow! Wind gusts up to 35 MPH tonight and tomorrow will create wind chills in the teens as you may be heading out the door tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s for Monday afternoon, but it won't feel warmer than the middle 20s. pic.twitter.com/Vx5lbhjI5i— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) November 29, 2020
A look ahead
This cold spell is expected to stick with us this week, with high temperatures in the lower 40s and lows in the 20s. The average high and low for the first week of December in Mid-MO is right around 45° and 26° respectively, so this week won't be much different than what we normally see during this time of year.