The Weekend
Our days with highs in the upper 70s are gone, and it's time to get used to highs in the 40s for the week ahead. Saturday we barely make it into the upper 30s for the high temperature, but luckily Sunday will put us back into the lower 40s. Overnight lows stay well below freezing, so if you haven't unhooked any of your hoses, do that as soon as possible to avoid frozen and possibly broken pipes!
Next Week
While cold temperatures continue, Monday ushers in our next obstacle for the season: winter weather. Chances for a rain/snow mix mainly lie overnight on Monday and continue into Tuesday morning. Since it is still a few days out, there is lot of disagreement between models on whether it will be mainly rain or snow. Nevertheless, be prepared for an impacted commute on Tuesday. Make sure to keep checking back in this weekend for updates on timing, totals, and precipitation type.
Since highs in the lower 40s stay strong next week and mornings stay below freezing, be prepared to leave a few minutes earlier to give your vehicle time to warm up. Also, make sure that winterizing your vehicle is on your to-do list. Check that tire pressure, keep a blanket in your vehicle, and buckle up for more of those cold temperatures!