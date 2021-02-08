It is cold outside and it's going to stay that way all week. We'll see highs in the 10s and 20s with low temperatures in the 10s and single digits. Wind chill will frequently be below 0 as winds will be generally range in speed from 10-20MPH.
TODAY'S FORECAST
Today will be one of the warmer days of the week with out the door temperatures in the 10s and wind chills near 0. We will warm to the lower to middle 20s in the afternoon with wind chills in the 10s.
In addition to the cold we will see off and on precipitation chances, especially in the afternoon. Most locations will see light snowfall, but a few areas south of Highway 50 could see freezing drizzle.
Camden, Miller, Morgan and Maries counties where freezing drizzle or freezing rain may fall could leave one-tenth inch ice accumulation, with a max up to 0.25". This could create slick roadways, and could cause issues. Elsewhere, light snow is expected on and off through the day with totals around an inch for most. Locally higher amounts of up to 2" are possible north of I-70.
DAILY SNOW CHANCES
Snow chances will remain in the forecast pretty much everyday. Please stay tuned daily for updates as we continue to analyze the atmosphere each day.
TUESDAY
Expect overcast skies with a slight chance for flurries, otherwise dry. This is our best chance for a "dry" day.
WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY
More snow is possible as another wave of moisture may pass overhead. Accumulation is possible.
FRIDAY and the WEEKEND
More snow is possible, but it is too early to know for sure when due to the strength of this pattern and widespread cold air mass. Stay tuned.
TEMPERATURES
The temperature forecast can be summed up with one word. COLD. You will definitely want to wear multiple layers of clothing. Temps are likely to be colder to end the week than we begin with, but tt all depends on how much strength a cold air mass can hold onto as the week continues.
This week, wind chills will be in the negatives most nights, and high temp wind chills will struggle to even reach the 10s by the end of the week. Stay warm and please remember to bring your pets inside.
LOOKING AHEAD
We'll be tracking another high pressure cold air mass for the weekend. If it holds on, you can expect the chance for yet another cold week next week... with more snow chances.