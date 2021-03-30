A cold front will bring in colder temperatures beginning Tuesday night. Freeze watches are in effect for central Missouri Wednesday night.
Still going to be breezy today, but air likely too dry for any rain as a cold front passes through Columbia later this morning....Highs in the middle 60shttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7zb9GoRId1— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 30, 2021
Temperatures will be cooler today and clouds are back as a cold front moves through Missouri. Highs will be in the middle 60s this afternoon, then temps will quickly fall overnight in the mid 30s by Wednesday morning.
Winds will still be breezy today, reaching gusts around 30 mph. Wednesday's wind gusts could reach 45mph.
TREE POLLENS IN FULL FORCE
According to pollen.com and the Saint Louis Department of Heath, tree pollens are at high levels and will average high levels for the next 15 days. This is typically the peak time for tree pollens in central Missouri. The leaders in tree pollens are Elms, Maples and Juniper trees. Typically, Juniper pollens occur earlier in the spring season, but a delay in the start of the growing season and lack of a more southerly spring wind pattern prevented much of this Juniper pollen from reaching us from Texas.
FROST & FREEZE LATER THIS WEEK
Air temperatures are forecast to fall several degrees below freezing Wednesday night leading the National Weather Service to issue Freeze Watches for parts of central Missouri. Lows will range from 25 to 29 degrees. Any summer annuals or plants sensitive to cold, frigid temperatures will need to be covered up, or brought inside to prevent damage to the the plant.
There is another chance for frost to develop in central Missouri Thursday night as forecast lows will range from 29 to 33 degrees.
EASTER WEEKEND
The upcoming weekend will be much warmer and continues the trend of dry, sunny weather. Temperatures will be in the 60s Friday and Saturday, reaching the lower 70s on Easter Sunday. Even better is the foliage is in full bloom right now and if flower petals can withstand the gusty winds this week, should lead to a very photogenic Easter.