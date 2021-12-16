An incredible amount of wind reports and damage reported yesterday during a historic mid-latitude December storm system.
Hundreds of wind reports yesterday over the Plains and Midwest, most of these reports were for 70-80mph winds. Had a report of 93mph in Lincoln, NE...Around 60+ MPH throughout Columbia #mowx pic.twitter.com/CsFktvc86H— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 16, 2021
The good news? Conditions will not be nearly as windy today, just be ready for colder temperatures. You can expect winds arounds 8-15mph with gusts out from the west at 20-25mph.
Temperatures today? Back to near-normal...Morning temps in the 30s and 40s, rising to a high of 50 degrees. Hey! At least there will be lots of sunshine today! Don't forget about the wind chills...
Clouds will return for Friday and there will be chance for rain in the afternoon and evening. This rain is as a cold front will pass through the region. Look for colder weather this weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s, much more 'December-like'.
Next week is already Christmas week! However, there is too much warm air expected to be over the region for snow. There will be a chance for rain Monday and again into Friday of next week. Average highs near 50 next week, still slightly above normal.