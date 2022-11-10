Temperatures broke a record on Wednesday and we tied a record on Thursday. Temperatures will be nowhere near a record for Friday, but they will be SIGNIFICANTLY colder.
Today wasn't a record breaker, but we did tie the record of 79° from 1949. If we cut that temperature in half that's where we will be Friday afternoon. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/xKhqDigkGf— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 11, 2022
RAIN CHANCES
Showers will move through the region overnight into early Friday morning as cold air from our cold front arrives. Rain will continue into the early morning and as cold air funnels in with the rain, a snowflake or two isn't out of the question. This will not accumulate or cause issues.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the lower 30s and only warm to the upper 30s, to near 40°. Wind chills through the day will be in the 20s and 30s with mostly sunny skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday will start with temperatures in the lower 20s with highs warming to the upper 30s. Breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 10s at the start of the day and afternoon wind chills in the upper 20s.
Winds will be calmer on Sunday with temperatures warming slightly for a few days, back to the 40s. We’ll be watching a system that is expected to pass by the region Tuesday that could bring a slight chance of precipitation. Overall, temperatures are going to remain well below average.