Monday was the first 70° day of 2022 for much of central Missouri, but cooler air is on the way for Tuesday and snow chances are set to return later this week.
We were only a few degrees sky of a record high today! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/QFQ9frjpsF— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 21, 2022
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Showers and thunderstorms are expected early on Tuesday morning. The bulk of the activity will stay along and south of I-44, but scattered activity is expected across central Missouri.
An isolated strong storm or two that contains small hail or a strong wind gust isn’t out of the question for areas near I-44. The strong storm threat for mid-Missouri is very low, so the Storm Mode Index is at a 1 for early Tuesday morning.
Rain chances will end by midday, but the bigger story of the day is going to be falling temperatures. We will start the day in the middle to upper 50s, but fall to the 30s in the afternoon. Grab a jacket, even if you don’t need it in the morning.
SNOW CHANCES
Wednesday will start with some sunshine, but cloud cover will be increasing quickly through the day with a chance of snow by the afternoon and evening hours. Most of this will fall for areas south of I-70. This first batch of snow will be a quick pass. Areas along and south of I-44, will need to watch for mixed precipitation.
A break in the precipitation is expected on Thursday morning before another batch of snowfall arrives. This is where snow and sleet are expected to fall.
There is still a lot of uncertainty in regards to this system due to the potential of dry air to infiltrate this system and mixed precipitation modes (snow and sleet). Dry air and any sleet would cut snowfall totals down.
Accumulations are expected at this point, but this storm doesn’t look to be as substantial as the last several storms. That said, a couple of inches are probable.
LOOKING AHEAD
A below average and drier pattern is expected to kick into gear starting on Friday and continuing into the weekend.