Thanksgiving is just a few days away and your weather appears mostly cooperative this week with only one significant rain chance.
Starting this week will be very cold air returning to the region for just one day - today! Temps will be in the 20s with winds chills in the middle 20s Monday morning. Expect passing clouds with daytime highs in the middle 40s, running about 15 degrees cooler than at times this weekend.
There will be a developing southerly wind Tuesday and sunshine to help warm temps again. After a cold and potentially frosty weekend, temps will just back in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
Extra clouds will return ahead of a passing cold front Wednesday. Overall, Wednesday will be a dry day with rain possible closer in to the evening and night hours in line with an expected cold frontal passage.
A few spot showers will be possible early Thursday morning, trending dry and progressively sunnier after 8-9am. Thanksgiving Day will be chilly with highs in the lower 40s.
Passing weak systems are forecast over the weekend, but moisture and overall 'storm energy' will be limited leading to mainly just cloudy skies. As of now, temps will be in the 50s this weekend with rain chances <10% from Friday through Sunday.