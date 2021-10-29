Temperatures throughout the beginning of Fall have been on the warmer side with above average temperatures. This coming week will see some below average temperatures as we struggle to hit the 50s for highs, and could quite possibly see our first frost & freeze.
HALLOWEEN WEEKEND
With Saturday's high of 60 degrees, this will be the last time we see highs in the 60s or even the 50s through next week! Sunshine looks to return to central Missouri tomorrow with the winds dying down to calmer conditions.
For Halloween, it will be a touch cooler than Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the day, dropping into the lower 50s around the time of Trick or Treating. Jackets are something you might want if you plan on going out Halloween night!
COOLER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK
Beginning on Monday, those 50s disappear as we drop into the upper 40s by Monday and remain in the upper 40s for highs into next week. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s through the week as well.
Some of our temperatures will get close to the freezing point by late next week, which sets us up to see our first frost and freeze of the season!
Temperatures reach the 50s again by next weekend.
RAIN CHANCES
Along with the colder temperatures, rain chances will also return next week. While not as widespread as this week was, chances of rain look possible from Monday through Wednesday, although the best chances of rain look to be from Tuesday night through Wednesday. It will not rain all day, there will be more dry time than wet times next week.
After Thursday, things look to dry out for next week.