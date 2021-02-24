We hope everyone was able to enjoy Tuesday's BIG warm up. Temps will be back to near-normal for late February for the rest of the week. We hit a daytime high of 67 degrees in Columbia! It was the warmest high temp in 75 days!
A cold front continues to move through Missouri this morning. Looks like feels-like temps will be around 20 degrees colder at lunch time than yesterday @KOMUnews #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/tP6zkmYbi2— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 24, 2021
A cold front passed through Missouri overnight and will be leading to cooler temperatures today, somewhat breezy conditions too.
CLOSING OUT FEBRUARY MORE NORMAL
It really will be nice to have more consistency in the weather where it's more like early spring than deep arctic cold. We finally get that for the rest of the week and even into next week.
More dry weather this week and occasional sunshine. Weekend plans? Slight rain chances Friday night and again Sunday afternoon. Saturday should be dry #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/oQk2kE3k83— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 24, 2021
Weekend plans? It does look like there will be a chance for rain coming Friday night with a quick passing system. Saturday appears mainly dry and warmer, nearing 60 degrees. Another cold front arrives Sunday and provides a slight chance for rain.