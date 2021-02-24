We hope everyone was able to enjoy Tuesday's BIG warm up. Temps will be back to near-normal for late February for the rest of the week. We hit a daytime high of 67 degrees in Columbia! It was the warmest high temp in 75 days!

A cold front passed through Missouri overnight and will be leading to cooler temperatures today, somewhat breezy conditions too.

CLOSING OUT FEBRUARY MORE NORMAL

headlines

It really will be nice to have more consistency in the weather where it's more like early spring than deep arctic cold. We finally get that for the rest of the week and even into next week.

Weekend plans? It does look like there will be a chance for rain coming Friday night with a quick passing system. Saturday appears mainly dry and warmer, nearing 60 degrees. Another cold front arrives Sunday and provides a slight chance for rain.

8 day
Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED