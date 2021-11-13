Last week saw quite the roller coaster in temperatures. Beginning the week in the 70s, we ended the week with some of the coldest temperatures we've seen this season. Next week will attempt to replicate last week, with well-above average temperatures to begin the week ending with colder temps.
A CHILLY, WINDY SATURDAY
Those who are going to the Mizzou Home Game will probably want to bundle up as temperatures will be chilly. The daytime high is 44 degrees, but with a persistent breeze around 20mph will keep the wind chill values in the upper 30s.
Into the evening Saturday, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s, and this will be out overnight low. Temperatures should remain steady then rise slightly through the morning hours before sunrise. Along with this slight warm-up overnight will be a quick chance of light rain to slide southeast during the overnight hours. This rain chance is expected to be light and not cause any issues.
THE WARM-UP: SUNDAY-TUESDAY
Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly warmer, but highs will only remain in the 40s. After another night below freezing Sunday night into Monday, Monday will see a huge boost in temperatures. Aided by a breezy southerly wind, Monday's highs will likely reach the 60s. Tuesday goes even warmer, with most of Mid-Missouri reaching the lower 70s. Overnight lows return to the 40s and 50s for the brief two days before the crash occurs.
THE COOL-DOWN: WEDNESDAY-WEEKEND
On Tuesday night a strong cold front will push its way into Missouri. It brings with it our second chance of light rain for the week. This rain chance on Tuesday night, along with the chance of light rain tonight, is our only rain chances for the coming week. This rain is expected to be light.
Wednesday's high of 49 is somewhat misleading as we will hit that temperature in the morning, the colder temperatures will move in on Wednesday with temperatures falling throughout the day. We will start Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s, ending the day in the lower 30s.
Thursday into the weekend sees temperatures return to where we are at now, with highs in the 40s and lows near freezing.