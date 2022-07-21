A heat wave continues to build over the Midwest and central Plains this week and this weekend where temperatures will reach to the lower 100s at times.
Columbia officially made it to 100° for the first time since August of 2018. We are likely to make it to 100° again on Friday and Saturday as a stretch of excessive heat continues. Heat index values will be near or slightly above 105° on both of these days as humidity increases.
Sunday will still be near 100°, but cloud cover could work to keep us just a bit cooler with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices ranging from 100-105°.
TIPS TO HELP BEAT THE HEAT
There are many ways you can stay cool during the summer months. Here are a few ways to do that even away from the coolness of your own air conditioning
- Garden, mow lawns and do any outdoor work early in the morning before the heat builds in, generally before 11am
- Go to the mall, or a department store. These air conditioned buildings that can help not just take you out of the heat, but take your mind off the high temperatures too
- Go to the movies. Again, these are air conditioned buildings and you may be able to find a cheap midday movie deal
- Stay out of the sunlight for prolonged periods of time. The pool may seem like a logical place to go during the summer, but can break down your body leaving you dehydrated and more heat-stressed
DROUGHT UPDATE
The flash drought that has quickly developed over the last month continues to worsen. Last week only 2.4% of the state was in a “severe drought,” but now that number is about 33% of the state. The severe drought is shaded in orange on the drought monitor graphic and includes much of southern Missouri as well as parts of Boone county pointing to the west along I-70. Specifically 36.2% of Boone County is now in a severe drought.
Overall, 50.7% of the state is experiencing a drought at this point. This is compared to 40.5% one week ago and 0% just over a month ago.
HEAT RELIEF
Relief is in sight! A frontal system will start to sink to the south bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into early next week. These showers and storms will also work to keep temperatures a little bit cooler next week with highs returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Temps will start next week in the middle 90s, falling in the upper 80s by the end of next week.