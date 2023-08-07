Good Monday morning! We are starting off with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a few showers around. Today will be comfortable and less humid than last week! Enjoy it while it lasts, these conditions will not stick around all week.
Comfortable, Cooler Monday
For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Humidity levels will be in the comfortable range for the afternoon as well. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s under mostly starry skies.
Low Humidity Sticks Around
The comfortable conditions stick around into the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees higher than Monday, topping off in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Enjoy it before the humidity returns.
Next Storm Chances
Our next chance for showers and storms will be on Wednesday. While timing and totals are uncertain, there is a chance for strong to severe storms as well. Stay weather aware throughout the next few days.