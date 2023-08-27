Finally, the oppressive heat from last week is gone. In its place are the 80s. This week looks to follow a comfortable and dry pattern.
Sunday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Those living east of US 63 could see an isolated shower this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Sunday evening will bring lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s across mid-Missouri. It will be a perfect evening to turn off the AC and open your windows to let the cool nighttime air in.
MONDAY:
Monday is slightly warmer, with highs reaching the lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s. Rain chances are also low for Monday.
LOOKING AHEAD:
The rest of this week follows the same trend as Sunday and Monday. We will stay below average for daytime highs (86°) and nighttime lows (64°). Rain chances continue to look slim this week, with long-term outlooks trending drier for next week. By Friday, temperatures begin to climb into the upper 80s and back into the lower 90s by Labor Day.