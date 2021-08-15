Yesterday was a day that could not have gone better weather-wise for central Missouri. We will repeat much of the same weather today. However, the return of traditional mid-Missouri summer will dog us through next week.
SUNDAY
Below average temperatures, low humidity, and abundant sunshine will dominate the forecast for Sunday. The temperatures today should be a touch cooler with low-mid 80s across much of the area.
NEXT WEEK CHANGES
Monday will feature similar weather to Sunday, although the temperatures & humidity will tick up slightly enough. By Tuesday, we return to normal temperatures, higher humidity, and cloud cover. The average temperature is 88 degrees, and we should be more or less around that from Tuesday into the weekend.
Humidity will also begin to rise into the later part of the week, returning to those harsher values around 70 degrees. This means that the heat index will return into the 90s by the end of the week.
A cold front will approach the region around Friday, bringing a chance for rain and thunderstorms into the area on Friday into Saturday. The exact timing of the cold front is in question, therefore giving any specific timeframe for these storms is hard to say. As of right now, Friday afternoon into Saturday morning looks the best chance to see some thunderstorms.