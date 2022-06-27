Enjoy very pleasant weather for a few days this week and cooler temperatures we have not experienced since the first of the month.
A comfortable start to this week will be kicked off by morning temps in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, reaching daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity will be down early this week, too. This means the overall feel of the day's heat will not be unbearable. Evenings will feel great!
There will be some building heat by Wednesday and Thursday with highs rising back in the lower 90s. The humidity will stay relatively low so heat index values will only range from 93-95 degrees.
This upcoming weekend is Fourth of July weekend and may have chances for thunderstorms as a frontal system stalls over Missouri. Temperatures will stay warm, in the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend with moderate humidity. Heat index values will range from 93-98.
WEEKEND RAIN
The chances for storms appear likely for some parts of the state this weekend. The best area for rainfall on Friday night through Saturday evening will be over northern Missouri. This storm activity will then shift to southern Missouri on Sunday.
Those camping, or planning a trip to Lake of the Ozarks/Missouri lakes should be advised it is the summer and severe weather (heavy rain, large hail, extreme winds, frequent lightning) is possible at any time with summer storms.
Right now, it appears that July 4th will be partly cloudy and there could be some storm activity, depending on how the weekend rain goes. Look for temps on July 4th around 90 degrees.