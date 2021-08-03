The weather is incredible right now and won't last long so enjoy it while you can! Monday's temperatures only reached the lower to middle 80s which was about 20-25 degrees cooler in 'feels-like temps' compared to last week.
This milder weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s. Some mugginess may be felt, but overall dew points will be fairly low.
WHEN WILL IT RAIN AGAIN?
We do have a few chances for rain to return to the area. Starting Thursday will be the first of several days with slight chances for rain. Again, the main focus of this weekend will be the return of 90 degree temperatures with high humidity.
Combined with frequent passing upper-level systems will provide the opportunity for 'surprise' rain systems through much of next week.