A passing cold front overnight has lead to a more comfortable day ahead where temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s over much of the region. Humidity levels over northern Missouri will be lower too! There will not be a significant drop in humidity for the rest of the state.
BRIEF HEAT FRIDAY
Friday will be a very warm day as a warm front moves through the region. Not only will temperatures crack the lower 90s, but the humidity will also rise leading to high heat index values.
Nearly all of southern Missouri will features heat indices around 100 degrees. Areas around Columbia and Jefferson City will feature heat indices around the middle to upper 90s.
STORMS THIS WEEKEND
There will be widespread storms this weekend, specifically Saturday when an outflow boundary from overnight storms in Iowa moves over I-70. These storms during Saturday afternoon could be strong too with gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning.
Sunday's round of storms are not expected to be strong, just scattered. Rainfall amounts over the weekend will range from 0.50" to 2.00" and flooding is not an immediate concern for central Missouri at this time.