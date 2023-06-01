Morning temperatures will range in the middle to upper 60s and will warm throughout the day with afternoon highs reaching the middle to upper 80s.
A few locations could see isolated showers this afternoon, which will cause temperatures to drop temporarily. This "rain-cooled air" and cloud cover could cause temperatures to vary across mid-Missouri.
Showers will remain very isolated today, even more so than the past several days. Most will remain dry.
Friday will feature the greatest chance for rain, but will still remain isolated.
We dry out this weekend as temperatures warm into the lower 90s. There still are slight chances for pop-up showers Saturday afternoon and evening, but Sunday looks to be drier.