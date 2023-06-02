Temperatures to end the week will start with morning temperatures in the middle to upper 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
There will also be an increase in humidity ad dew point temps this afternoon range in the middle 60s, leading to a humid day. Humidity levels will not be what we will see later in July, but will be more noticeable.
We will also once again see isolated chances in the afternoon and evening. Most will continue to stay dry, but a few lucky locations will see rain. If you have any outdoor activities today or this weekend, remember, if you can hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning.
Rain chances decrease by the weekend and temperatures continue to warm into the lower 90s. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will take a slight decrease and dry conditions will continue.