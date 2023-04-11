We're getting to the time of year where you need a jacket in the morning, but won't need them in the afternoon.
Morning temperatures will range in the upper 40s and lower 50s across mid-Missouri. Afternoon highs will warm to the upper 70s. Some may even touch into the lower 80s this afternoon as we experience an abundant amount of sunshine and have a warm, southern breeze.
There will be very similar temperatures and conditions through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s, alongside a sunny sky. Cloud cover begins increasing on Friday and into Saturday.
The next chance for rain comes as early as Friday night.