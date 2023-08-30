Throughout the rest of the afternoon, temps will remain in the lower 80s and upper 70s, but will quickly fall after sunset.
It'll be a chilly night tonight as temps fall to the middle 50s by early on Thursday morning. There is also the potential for patchy-dense fog through portions of Mid-MO Thursday morning. You may need to add a few extra minutes to your morning commute. Fog will burn off by mid-morning.
Once morning fog lifts, it'll be another mild and pleasant day! Expect high temps to be in the lower 80s and upper 70s across Mid-MO.
All outdoor activities, including the Mizzou Tiger season and home opener, will be very pleasant as temps cool to the 70s in the evening.
A slight warming trend will carry us through the rest of the week. Highs on Friday will near the middle 80s. A busy sports week continues with Friday Night Fever Week 2! Expect much more comfortable conditions compared to last week for our highlighted game of the week.
We're back in the 90s by this weekend. Enjoy the long weekend with some above average temps.