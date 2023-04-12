This stretch of warmer temps and dry weather will continue for Wednesday.
Temperatures this morning will be back in the lower to middle 50s, once again. Afternoon highs will reach into the lower 80s today. Even though temperatures will be in the 80s, we can hold off on feeling too summer-ish too early as dew point temps will only be in the middle 40s this afternoon. This means humidity will be low.
Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will be back in the lower 80s with ample sunshine on Thursday with increasing clouds on Friday.
Our next chance for rain in mid-MO is Friday night and Saturday morning. Rain chances could be scattered throughout the day on Saturday, so have that umbrella handy.
Post rain, cooler temperatures will follow for the weekend and the beginning of next week.