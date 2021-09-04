The rain that started late Friday night will begin to fizzle out by Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.
Further showers and storms until that time will continue to be intermittent and scattered, and any additional rainfall should total less than a tenth of an inch. The generally overcast conditions will translate into a sunnier end to our labor day weekend.
After this weekend's on and off rain, the week ahead is looking particularly dry and sunny. Forecasts call for abundant sunshine nearly every day, with temperatures swinging from the low to high 80s.
The chances of rain will be at or near zero for the majority of these days, serving as a last call for warm summer weather before we swing into fall in the coming weeks.
THE WEEK AHEAD
As is typical for the beginning of fall, an increasing number of cold fronts will pass through Missouri this week. They will be responsible for the swing in temperatures, and will help us cool off for the middle part of the week. Initial forecasts for next weekend call for temperatures to warm back towards the 90s, though we'll have to see how the rest of the week plays out before then.