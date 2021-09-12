Skies have been a bit hazy as of late, as wildfire smoke from out west has made it's way to our region. This has been partially responsible for our high temperatures, as well as decreasing air quality in the area. Most smoke should move out by Tuesday afternoon, clearing out our skies.
Temperatures are still very high across mid-Missouri, and are expected to stay above 90 degrees for the next two days. Today in particular has been the hottest day of our heat wave, with Monday and Tuesday being just slightly cooler.
We're halfway done with this heat wave, as a cold front expected to pass through Tuesday night will bring us down to the lower 80s. Alongside this is the greatest chance for rain over the next eight days, overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, where scattered showers and storms will be possible.
THE WEEK AHEAD AND BEYOND
The main threat of Rain will be contained to those days, the rest of the week and weekend ahead should be considerably more dry. Temperatures may rebound to the high 80s to low 90s by the next Saturday, though not before we cool down first.