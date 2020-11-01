Happy Sunday morning! It is officially the first day of November. Only two months remain in 2020. Daylight Savings Time has ended, which means that sunrises and sunsets are now an hour earlier.
TODAY & TONIGHT
Today is shaping up to be much different than yesterday. The sunshine will be out in full force, but strong northwesterly winds will serve to keep temperatures chilly. Most of us will only make it to the upper 40s or near 50 this afternoon.
Due to the gusty winds and very low humidity, outdoor burning is discouraged. There are no fire weather watches or warnings in effect, but it would still be a good idea to wait until winds die down this evening if you're planning on burning.
Overnight, look for the winds to quickly calm down. Clear skies and dry air will allow what little warmth we gain today to escape. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s, producing widespread frost across the area early tomorrow morning.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The warming trend that we've been talking about for the past few days is still on track to begin tomorrow. Monday will start cold but end up warm, thanks to lots of sunshine and southerly winds.
Tuesday looks absolutely perfect, with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sun. There should be no issues weather-wise in getting to the polls to vote.
Looking further ahead, the calm and warm weather pattern looks to stay in place through at least Saturday or Sunday of next weekend. However, early indications are that things might get a bit more active by early next week as the jet stream dives back down into the Midwest.
It is still much too early to talk about the potential impacts of this, but until the pattern does change, we're in for a long stretch of mild, warm weather.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!