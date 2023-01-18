Rain is coming to an end, but the cooler air and cloud cover is going to linger into Thursday.
Wednesday's rainfall totals were generally between 0.25"-0.50". #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/BZltInzQBd— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 19, 2023
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures aren’t going to move much through the day holding in the middle to upper 30s under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Expect windy conditions through the day with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible, giving us wind chills in the 20s.
Wrap around moisture from Wednesday’s storm system will bring non-accumulating flurries and possibly a few sprinkles through the day. This precipitation is expected to stay light and not cause issues.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday will see the return of more sunshine with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures will be in the 40s once again on Saturday, but cloud cover will start to return ahead of moisture that arrives Saturday night.
Saturday night’s precipitation is likely to be a rain/snow mix, with better chances of snow for areas along and north of I-70. This system doesn’t look to be a big one, but we’ll need to watch as minor accumulations will be possible, especially for those northern areas.
This system looks to exit quickly on Sunday and temperatures look to remain pretty seasonal into next week.