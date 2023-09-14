Good Thursday morning! We are starting off again with temperatures in the 50s & 60s with mostly clear skies. It will be another day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Wash, rinse, repeat into the weekend.
More Sunshine, Still Below-Average
For your Thursday, temperatures will gradually climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Overnight tonight temperatures will again drop into the middle 50s under mostly starry skies.
Below-Average Temperatures into the Weekend
The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds each day. Our average highs typically sit in the low 80s this time of year. This weekend temperatures will only climb into the middle and upper 70s with 80s returning again for next week.
Fall officially begins next week, on Saturday, September 23 at 1:50 a.m.