WEDNESDAY
A cold front is still pushing through Wednesday morning. Early morning rain has used up much of the available energy, rendering severe weather unlikely. Rain will, however, continue through much of the afternoon. Lightning and thunder will still be possible.
Temperatures will cool quickly behind the passing cold front, dropping temperatures into the 40s.
LATE-WEEK
Thursday is looking rather sunny behind the active first half of the week. Winds may still gust around 30 mph as temperatures warm near 60º in the afternoon.
Friday should be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.
EASTER WEEKEND
Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the upper 50s, near 60.
Easter Sunday looks chilly with temperatures only reaching the lower to middle 50s. While cloudy, much of the early day may remain dry. Rain may hold off until later in the afternoon or evening.
NEXT WEEK
Next week looks to begin with cooler-than-average temperatures and warm as the week progressing.