A few spot showers and sprinkles along with much cooler air have been the story of the day. Going forward, the temperatures will continue to swing back and forth over the next several days.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Skies will quickly clear overnight and temperatures will drop into the lower 30s. Highs will warm to the middle to upper 40s under sunny skies.
Winds will be breezy through the day gusting up to 25 mph out of the northwest. This is a cool weather direction, bringing us much cooler air through the day. Wind chills will start in the 20s and warm to the lower 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD TO THE WEEKEND
We will be on a warming trend with highs returning to the 50s on Friday and warming to the middle to upper 50s on Saturday.
We will need to keep an eye on our next cold front, which is expected to arrive on Sunday. This will bring a slight chance of rain and much cooler air as we head into next week.