Monday’s heat was record breaking in mid-Missouri with highs reaching 98° beating the old record of 94° from 2000. The morning low temperature of 75° also tied the record warmest low temperature for this date back in 1978.
Additional records are in jeopardy for Tuesday.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures are expected to start in the low to mid 70s with highs reaching the upper 90s. The record warmest low temperature for Tuesday is 73° set in 2018. The record high temperature for Tuesday is 98° set in 1893.
Humidity will be slightly lower for Tuesday, but heat index values are still expected to reach the triple digits.
A COLD FRONT ARRIVES
A cold front is expected to pass through the region on Wednesday, but it will still be a warm day with highs near 90° in the early afternoon.
Temperatures will only reach the 80s across northern parts of the state, while southern parts of the state make it to the upper 90s. The difference in temperature is due to the timing of the cold front.
A few passing showers will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday as cooler air works its way into the state.
LOOKING AHEAD
Much cooler air will be in place for Thursday and Friday before a warm front brings temperatures back to the 80s on Saturday. This warm up will be short lived as another cold front is expected to bring a cool down and another slight chance of rain on Sunday.