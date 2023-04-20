Cooler air is going to be the story of the weekend with chances of frost in the forecast.
The severe weather threat has ended for the KOMU 8 viewing area. Winds will start to calm down a bit through the night. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/sxkupwA5ip— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 20, 2023
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 40s with highs warming to the middle 60s in the afternoon. Winds will be much calmer to start the day, but will be increasing for the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Patchy frost is possible on Saturday morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. We’ll look for partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day with a few sprinkles possible. Temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Frost is likely on Sunday with a freeze possible across parts of the region with lows in the lower 30s, though a few locations could dip into the upper 20s. Temperatures will be warmer in the afternoon in the middle 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will remain cooler into next week with a few passing rain chances.