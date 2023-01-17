The trend of cooler weather has already begun and we have decent rain chances tomorrow.
Tuesday will be about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday's 67 degrees reached at COU, less windy than the 40-45mph wind gusts, and sunnier than the occasional cloudiness seen on Monday.
Temps this morning will be down in the middle 30s with a light west wind. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs only near 50 degrees. Clouds will return heading into the evening hours.
All day rain can be expected tomorrow. Wednesday will be a rainy day, but looks to be just rain as air temps will be quite warm across the region keeping any wintry mix north of HWY 36 in far northern Missouri.
Rainfall amounts may be quite high in some locations where we could receive a range of 0.40" to 0.75" through early Thursday morning. Conditions should be dry Thursday.
The rest of the week will be cooler with passing clouds. The temperatures we will receive are quite normal for this time of year as our 30-year average highs are supposed to be around 40 degrees for this time of year.
Into the weekend, we will start Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s. Once again, clouds return into Saturday evening and a rain, or snow mix will be possible Sunday morning.
Next week will continue the colder trends where temps only reach 40 degrees. There does appear to be a large cool-down around the middle of next week that could put nightly temps in the 10s - This would obviously be air cold enough for snow if we are to receive enough moisture next week...Just something to watch.