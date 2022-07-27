Temperatures warmed to the upper 80s on Wednesday afternoon due to afternoon sunshine. Over the next several days we are going to be a touch cooler with a few more passing rain chances.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Rain chances will begin to increase around sunrise and are expected to be scattered through the day.
There will be plenty of dry time, but those dry times are going to be filled with mostly cloudy skies. Meaning that sunshine will be limited through the day.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday will have passing showers across southern Missouri, mostly south of the KOMU 8 viewing region. That said, a spot storm can’t be ruled out for those south of Hwy 50. Highs will reach the lower 80s.
Saturday will be mostly dry as well with highs in the lower 80s, but rain chances will start to increase again on Sunday.
Warmer air and highs in the 90s will return next week.