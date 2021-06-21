Heavy storms plagued central Missouri over the weekend, producing tree damage and flooding.
Rainfall amounts over the weekend totaled anywhere from 2.00" to 5.00" along and north of I-70.
Rainfall amounts over the last 48 hours have been heavy...some locations have had 4.00" to 5.00", maybe more on Saturday nd Sunday nightsThe heaviest was north of I-70 #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/ZYHTU1O5Wc— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) June 21, 2021
Wind was also a major hazard Saturday night and Sunday night. Winds may have reached up to 75 mph in a few locations of Columbia and surrounding areas of Boone county. Trees either lost branches, leaves or whole sections altogether due to high winds.
At times, power was even lost in central Missouri due to these high winds and frequent lightning. As of 5am Monday morning, all roads in central Missouri are reported as cleared.
COOLER PATTERN SETS IN
This storminess was all aided by a passing cold front which is now south of I-70 this morning. Much cooler and less humid air has now begun setting in. Monday will essentially be a transition day where the airmasses are being replaced.
Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s, reaching the 80s again be Wednesday and Thursday.