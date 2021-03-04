After several days of sunny weather and temperatures in the 60s and 70s temperatures will be much cooler for Friday
FRIDAY FORECAST
Temperatures out-the-door will be in the middle 30s for the morning with wind chills in the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies.
Skies will become a little more sunny with a few clouds sticking around in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s, which is slightly above average for this time of the year. Still, Friday is expected to be the most seasonal-like day over the next week.
Mid Missouri is going to stay dry despite the additional cloud cover. However, a few showers can be expected across southwest Missouri.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will start cool with temperatures in the lower 30s, but we will see highs climb to the middle 50s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
Sunday will feature a quick moving upper level system that will allow for cloud cover to increase through the day. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Early next week will be quiet with additional cloud cover and temperatures in the middle 60s. Low temperatures will be climbing into the 40s for Monday and Tuesday morning. It is going to feel like spring!
That spring-like feeling is expected to continue into the middle of the week with the addition of a passing storm system. This will give us chances for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.
The overall pattern for these thunderstorms will need to be monitored closely because if all the ingredients can come together we will have the potential for strong to severe storms.
This is still about a week away and a lot can change in that time frame. Keep in mind, this is the first severe potential of the year so you’re going to hear a lot of chat about it, just like you would the first snow of the year. The amount of chatter a system is getting doesn’t determine intensity... ingredients do. We’ve got our eyes on it and we will keep you updated. At this time there is no need to worry. Stay tuned!
Temperatures look like they’ll start to cool down as we head towards the end of next week.