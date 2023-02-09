A cold front will move through tonight and bring cooler temperatures along with the potential for flurries tomorrow.
Snow flurries are possible overnight along and south of I-70 and a light dusting is possible south of Highway 50. Most accumulation will stay in southern Missouri closer to Springfield.
Aside from flurries, Friday will feature a clearing sky throughout the day, becoming sunny by the afternoon.
Temperatures tomorrow will be chilly. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s, but there will not be as much wind as there was today.
Looking towards the weekend, warmer temperatures are expected. This weekend will be pleasant for outdoor activities as warmer temps and dry conditions are expected both days.
The beginning of next week looks to continue the warmer trend, but chances for rain begin on Tuesday.