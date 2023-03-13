Temperatures will start out this morning in the lower 30s, with a wind chill in the upper teens. As we head throughout the remainder of the day, temps will warm to near 40 and wind chills will be in the lower 30s.
Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs back in the middle to upper 40s. The big difference for Tuesday will be the increased sunshine! VERY sunny skies are expected.
The sunshine won't last long, as temps continue to rise, cloud cover will increase throughout Wednesday, leading to rain chances on Thursday.
Looking ahead to the next weekend, temps continue to be chilly, but we will remain dry.