It seems the only relief found from this summer's heat is either indoors in the air conditioning, or cloud cover. We will see lots of clouds overhead for the next two days helping lead to cooler temps.
There will be rain chances over the next few days, too. However, the rain will be originating over Kansas, not Missouri and with a slow storm motion (speed the storm system moves), rain may not reach us in time before falling apart - hence the lower < 30% rain chance.
Friday morning does appear to be the best chance for rain and will produce lots of clouds too which has forced us to lower temperatures to close the weekday with highs only in the middle to upper 80s.
Saturday does still appear to be very warm and humid and could reach the middle to upper 90s. There may be some isolated storm chances in the morning and again in the evening which may lead to cooler temps.
Temperatures will be very comfortable starting Sunday through Tuesday of next week with highs only in the middle 80s and morning temps in the lower to middle 60s - all of which is more normal/slightly below-normal for this time of year. By late June, our average high/low is 87/67, respectively.
Next weekend is Fourth of July weekend, which does look to see a return to very warm and slightly humid conditions with highs in the lower 90s.