Sunday is likely going to be cooler than Saturday was; cloudier too. In fact, much of the next week will be overwhelmingly cloudy.
Temperatures are going to start off near 30º in the morning. This would create a frost. You'll want to bring plants indoors or cover them up if they have already started to grow this season.
Clouds will hold on through much of the day, with pockets of sunshine. High temperatures will likely only reach the upper 40s. Winds will be calmer, from the NE 5-12 mph.
Monday will also be mostly cloudy with highs slightly warmer, in the middle 50s.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures reach near 70º thanks to a warm southerly breeze gusting up to 30 mph.
SHOWERS & STORMS
Rain will move in early Wednesday morning and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. While the main severe threat is expected to be in Louisiana and Mississippi, Missouri may see stronger storms. Should a severe thunderstorm develop it would most likely be due to large hail and/or damaging wind. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to Wednesday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Conditions will be cool behind the mid-week storm system.
Thursday will be cloudy and cooler with temperatures only warming into the 40s.
Friday is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures only reaching around 50.
Next weekend continues to look below average in terms of temperatures with morning temps in the 30s and afternoon temps in the lower 50s.