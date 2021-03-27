Cooler Sunday
A cold front has moved through this evening dropping temperatures from the upper 70s on Saturday to the 50s on Sunday. Clouds will also stick around in the morning but will quickly dissipate by Sunday evening.
Drier Week Ahead
Contrary to the last several weeks in March, this final week looks to be relatively dry. The only rain chance we will see is on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along a passing cold front. Any chance of rain looks slight (30-40% chance) as the cold front will not have a lot of moisture to work with to generate any notable precipitation.
Heading into the holiday weekend it looks to be sunny with a gradual warm-up. Temperatures on Good Friday look to be in the upper 60s. The weekend looks great for any Easter plans with dry conditions and temperatures near the 70s.