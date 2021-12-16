After breaking multiple temperature records on Wednesday, temperatures returned to being only slightly above average this afternoon. Cooler air will continue to filter in through the weekend.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday will start with a little bit of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 30s. Skies will quickly become mostly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the middle 40s. A few passing showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening.
The heaviest of the rain will stay to the south of I-44.
All rain is expected to exit before temperatures cool on Saturday morning.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will start with morning temperatures in the lower 30s with highs only reaching to near 40°. Winds will be breezy through the day, with winds gusting up to 25 mph out of the north. This will bring wind chills that will only reach the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Sunday will start on a very chilly note with temperatures in the upper 10s and wind chills in the middle 10s.
Highs will warm to near 40° with wind chills in the lower to middle 30s for the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
Mostly sunny conditions are expected as we head into the new week with slightly above average temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s for the start of the week.