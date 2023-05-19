Temperatures this Friday morning will be in the lower to middle 60s. High temps today will be in the lower to middle 70s, but will happen fairly early on in the day.
There are slight rain chances throughout the day, but many will stay dry. There is very dry air over central Missouri that this rain will have to fight through. Any rain that makes it to the ground will be light. Most will see a trace amount to 0.25". A few lucky places may see locally higher amounts closer to an inch if a heavy band of rain forms.
Heading into the weekend, rain dries out and temperatures will continue to be cool on Saturday. Saturday's highs will only be in the lower to middle 70s and will warm to the upper 70s by Sunday.
Humidity will remain low this weekend, but will return with temps in the 80s.